Mangaluru: ED files charge sheet in Rs 49.45 crore loan fraud case ​

Mangaluru: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mangaluru Sub-Zonal Office, has filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the Special Court for PMLA cases in Mangaluru against several individuals and companies for allegedly cheating businessmen under the pretext of arranging loans.​

The complaint was filed on February 27, 2026, against Roshan Saldana, Dafney Neetu D’Souza, Sunil Ferrao, G. Ravi, Yahviivi Ventures Pvt Ltd, and Dubois Production Pvt Ltd. ​

The accused are alleged to have collected money from various businessmen by promising to facilitate loans at low interest rates, but failed to deliver on those promises.​

According to the ED, the investigation was initiated based on multiple FIRs registered by law enforcement agencies in June and July 2025 against Roshan Saldana, Dafney Neetu D’Souza, and others.

​The accused allegedly collected money under the guise of stamp duty charges required for processing and arranging loans.​

The investigation further revealed that, instead of utilising the funds to arrange loans, the accused diverted the funds for personal use and their own business activities. ​

A portion of the funds was also allegedly siphoned off through newly created dummy entities to conceal the proceeds of crime.​

As part of the probe, ED officials conducted search operations under Section 17 of the PMLA on August 5, 2025, at five locations in Mangaluru, Karnataka. During the searches, officials seized incriminating documents and froze bank accounts and fishing boats valued at approximately Rs 9.5 crore.​

Additionally, movable and immovable properties worth Rs 2.85 crore were provisionally attached under Section 5 of the PMLA, vide order dated November 6, 2025.​

A complaint has been filed under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA, 2002, for offences of money laundering. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.​