Mangaluru Grapples with Traffic Disruption as Heavy Rains Submerge Key Areas

Mangaluru: Continuous rainfall since Saturday afternoon has led to significant flooding in Mangaluru, disrupting vehicular traffic and raising concerns among residents. The Pumpwell Circle and Padil Railway underpass are currently submerged, rendering them impassable and causing widespread traffic congestion.

The flooding of Pumpwell Circle has affected traffic flow on all adjacent roads, with smooth vehicle movement impeded for the past hour. This has resulted in considerable delays and inconvenience for commuters.

In addition to the traffic disruptions, the Rajakaluve (stormwater drain) of Ekkur and Jappinamogaru is overflowing, generating anxiety among residents in nearby houses. The heavy downpour has resulted in substantial water accumulation on roads, posing challenges for vehicle riders and pedestrians alike. Authorities are monitoring the situation and advising caution.



