Minister K.J. George directs officials to prioritize the development of government schools in Sarvagnanagar

Bengaluru: Energy Minister K.J. George, who also represents the Sarvagnanagar Assembly Constituency, instructed officials to take immediate steps for the development and improvement of government schools in the area.

After inaugurating two classrooms and a dining hall constructed by Embassy Golf Links utilizing its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds at the R.S. Palya Government Higher Primary School in Subbannapalya Ward of Sarvajnanagara constituency, the minister held a meeting with the school’s teachers and officials emphasizing the importance of primary education and the need to ensure that students face no inconvenience.

Responding to concerns raised by parents and local Congress leaders regarding certain shortcomings in the school, Minister George directed the officials present to take swift corrective action. He also advised them to escalate matters to the BBMP Chief Commissioner if required.

The newly constructed dining hall can accommodate 200 to 250 children at a time. The school children and staff expressed their gratitude to the minister for constructing the classrooms and much-required dining hall.