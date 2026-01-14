Mangaluru: Historic ‘Ga Thu Jibe’ Konkani Choral Competition at Jeppu Ashram on Jan 18

Mangaluru: In a landmark event for the Diocese of Mangalore, the St Anthony Devotion Trust, Jeppu, is set to host “Ga Thu Jibe” (Sing, O Tongue), the first-ever diocesan-level Konkani Group Singing Competition dedicated solely to the hymns of St Anthony of Padua. The event will take place on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu.

This unprecedented initiative serves as a spiritual prelude to the annual Feast of the Relic of St Anthony, celebrated in February. It seeks to revitalise traditional hymns and inspire the creation of new musical works in honour of the revered saint, often referred to as the ‘Wonder Worker’ of Padua.

The competition promises a vibrant celebration of sacred music, bringing together choirs and singing groups from diverse parishes, religious institutions, and educational establishments throughout the Diocese. Participants will perform a combination of traditional devotional hymns and original compositions, offering attendees an evening of exceptional choral artistry.

The competition is scheduled to begin at 3:15 PM, culminating in a grand finale featuring the Valedictory and Prize Distribution Ceremony at 6:45 PM. Presiding over the ceremony will be the Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, who will also present awards to the winning groups.

In an effort to motivate the participating teams, the organisers have announced substantial cash prizes accompanied by trophies. The First Prize is valued at ₹ 25,000, the Second Prize at ₹ 20,000, and the Third Prize at ₹ 15,000. Additionally, ten consolation prizes will be awarded.

Fr Praveen Amrith Martis, Administrator of St Anthony Ashram and the Programme Coordinator, has affirmed that meticulous preparations have been undertaken to ensure a professional and spiritually enriching atmosphere for all participants.

Fr J.B. Crasta, Director of St Anthony Ashram, commented on the significance of the event, stating, “This event transcends the realm of mere competition; it is a profound musical homage to St Anthony. We extend a warm invitation to all devotees and enthusiasts of Konkani music to attend and experience this harmonious occasion.”



