Mangaluru: INTACH Hosts Talk on Kaavi Art Legacy during World Heritage Week Celebrations

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) hosted a talk on “Kaavi Art Legacy: Art, Identity, and Heritage” as part of its World Heritage Week celebrations. The event, held on Friday, November 22, at Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture, was the fourth programme in the week-long series.

Dr. Janardhan Rao Havanje, an artist and renowned researcher in Kaavi Kale, delivered an engaging presentation on the historical evolution of this indigenous and versatile art form. Using natural materials such as lime, red mud, and sand, Kaavi Kale integrates various artistic styles, making it uniquely adaptive. Dr. Havanje’s presentation featured vivid photographs showcasing Kaavi art across temples, churches, and private homes along the Konkan coast.

“Kaavi Kale is a method-based art without rigid forms, allowing for diverse artistic influences,” he explained. Drawing from his extensive PhD research, he highlighted the urgent need for preservation, lamenting the loss of many Kaavi artworks to modern developmental activities. “A Geographical Indication tag is being sought for Kaavi Kale, but this art belongs to the entire coast. Collective effort is essential to preserve and recognize its significance,” he emphasized.

Subhas Chandra Basu, Convener of INTACH Mangalore Chapter, welcomed the audience and introduced the speaker, while INTACH member Caroline D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks. Dr. Havanje was felicitated at the event.

The World Heritage Week celebrations continue until November 25, 2024. A photo exhibition on Ullal Srinivas Mallya’s ancestral residence is open daily at the Kodial Guthu Centre until November 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.



