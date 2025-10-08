Mangaluru International Airport Commissions Two New Crash Fire Tenders on Ayudha Puja

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport Limited (MgIAL) formally commissioned two state-of-the-art Crash Fire Tenders (CFTs) on the auspicious occasion of Ayudha Puja on 01 October 2025. The addition of these CFTs will significantly enhance the emergency response capabilities at Mangaluru International Airport.

The newly inducted CFTs, manufactured by Rosenbauer and imported from Austria, represent a proven technology platform deployed at leading airports across the globe. Their inclusion reinforces the airport’s commitment to safety and operational excellence.

The CFTs are mounted on 6×6 commercial chassis. They carry a load of 12,500 litres of water and 1,500 litres of foam, as against 10,000 litres of water and 1,300 litres of foam in the earlier CFTs of 2009 make. The battery-operated vehicles enable the auto ejector system in them to discharge water to 90 metres at 100% capacity, vastly reducing diesel consumption. Designed to carry four crew members, the CFTs have a top speed of 120 km/h.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team has undergone extensive hands-on training from the service providers in operating the crash fire tenders. With the commissioning of these CFTs, the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team at Mangaluru International Airport now operates a fleet comprising four CFTs, two Rapid Intervention Vehicles (RIVs), one mobile command post, and three ambulances—ensuring robust preparedness to manage any exigency.

The induction of the CFTs also enables the airport to maintain Category 7 requirement for handling emergency situations.

The commissioning ceremony symbolised the airport’s dedication to safeguarding lives and infrastructure through continual investment in advanced firefighting assets, as well as safety and emergency equipment.