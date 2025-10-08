Ullal Fish Feed Warehouse Engulfed in Flames, Exposing Safety Deficiencies

Ullal: A significant fire erupted at a warehouse belonging to a fish feed manufacturing and processing unit in Kotepura, Ullal, resulting in substantial property damage and raising concerns about inadequate safety protocols within the region’s fish processing industry. The incident occurred at the MAP Fish Food warehouse, reportedly owned by an individual identified as Khadar.

The blaze, which originated within the warehouse during the evening hours, rapidly escalated, with flames extending beyond the confines of the structure. Local residents immediately initiated efforts to contain the fire by dousing it with water. However, a fire engine dispatched from Mangaluru, located 15 kilometers away, was required to conduct a full fire extinguishing operation, highlighting the logistical challenges posed by the distance.

The area is home to approximately 14 fish food and oil mills, collectively engaging in business activities valued at crores of rupees annually. Despite the scale of these operations, concerns have been raised by local residents regarding the apparent lack of adherence to essential safety measures. The absence of readily available emergency services in close proximity, such as on-site ambulances and fire engines, exacerbates the risks associated with potential accidents.

Residents have voiced apprehension that the current situation poses a significant threat to the thousands of households situated in the vicinity of these industrial facilities. They contend that a lapse in vigilance could have severe consequences, underscoring the urgent need for improved safety standards and emergency preparedness within the Ullal fish processing zone. Local authorities are expected to launch an investigation into the incident and assess the adequacy of existing safety regulations to prevent future occurrences.