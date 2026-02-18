Mangaluru International Airport Inaugurates Dedicated Police Outpost to Bolster Security

Mangaluru: In a move designed to reinforce security measures and enhance operational coordination, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) today inaugurated a dedicated Police Outpost. The facility was officially opened by Dr. G. Parameshwar, Hon’ble Home Minister of Karnataka.

Strategically positioned adjacent to the airport’s exit toll gate, the outpost is designed to provide a constant police presence at a critical access point. This strategic location will facilitate rapid response capabilities in the event of any security breaches or law-and-order incidents.

The two-story outpost spans 1,650 square feet and has been purpose-built to support real-time response and coordination efforts. The ground floor features a holding cell, two workstation rooms, and a dedicated office space, providing on-site resources for enquiry handling, documentation processing, and immediate intervention. The first floor includes a lounge area and a specialized landside control room to enhance the monitoring of vehicular movement and public areas located outside the main terminal building.

As passenger traffic continues to rise and airport operations grow in complexity, the need for heightened landside vigilance has become increasingly crucial. The new police outpost complements the existing police check post near the entry toll gate, establishing comprehensive coverage of both entry and exit points. This integrated security approach is expected to significantly enhance deterrence against unlawful activities within the airport’s perimeter.

The presence of an on-site holding facility and operational workstations aims to reduce reliance on off-airport infrastructure, leading to faster decision-making processes and improved response times during emergencies. The landside control room will support enhanced surveillance capabilities and facilitate seamless information sharing among various agencies.

This initiative is anticipated to foster deeper coordination between key stakeholders, including airport management, the Airport Security Group unit of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the Mangaluru City Police. By strengthening joint preparedness and streamlining response protocols, the new outpost will contribute to a more secure and resilient environment for all airport users.

The inauguration of the dedicated Police Outpost underscores the commitment of the Government of Karnataka, law enforcement authorities, and airport stakeholders to continuously upgrade security infrastructure. This commitment is in direct response to evolving operational requirements and is aimed at ensuring the safety and security of passengers, visitors, and the wider community served by Mangaluru International Airport.