Mangaluru International Airport Marks 77th Republic Day with Patriotic Celebrations and Operational Milestones

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) commemorated the 77th Republic Day with a ceremonial programme that blended patriotic observance with a celebration of operational achievements, safety preparedness, and stakeholder collaboration.

The event began with a tribute to the nation’s martyrs, followed by the unfurling of the National Flag and a guard of honour. The ceremony was led by Mr Binu Varghese, Chief Airport Officer (CAO), MIA, in the presence of airport stakeholders, security agencies, and operational teams.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Varghese highlighted the airport’s strong growth trajectory, noting that MIA is on course to record its highest-ever passenger traffic by the end of the current financial year, surpassing the 2.32 million passengers handled in FY 2024–25. He also acknowledged the collective efforts that enabled the airport to handle 9,199 passengers on January 10, 2026, marking the highest single-day passenger throughput since the airport began operations.

A major highlight of the celebrations was an impressive live demonstration by the CISF Airport Security Group’s K9 unit, which drew enthusiastic applause from the audience. Belgian Malinois dogs Max and Ranger showcased advanced tactical manoeuvres, including search and response drills. Ranger’s precise ‘medical evacuation’ exercise involving Goldie, a Golden Retriever, was a standout moment. Rio, a Labrador, further captivated attendees with obstacle navigation, obedience routines, and coordinated movement displays, underscoring the airport’s robust security preparedness.

The celebrations brought together teams from immigration, customs, airlines, concessionaires, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), private security agencies, and ground-handling partners, reflecting the collaborative ecosystem that supports round-the-clock airport operations. Cultural performances by MIA and IndiGo employees, along with children of CISF personnel, added colour and warmth to the occasion.

Mr Varghese also felicitated CISF personnel and private security staff for their exemplary service and dedication to maintaining operational safety and service standards.

MIA is operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India’s largest private airport operator, which manages and develops seven other airports across the country, including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, and the recently operational Navi Mumbai International Airport.

As part of AAHL’s expanding aviation portfolio, MIA continues to focus on safe, efficient, and passenger-centric operations while supporting regional connectivity and economic development. The Republic Day celebrations reaffirmed the airport’s commitment to nation-building, service excellence, and collective responsibility.