Mangaluru International Airport welcomes ‘Rio’, bids adieu to ‘Julie’

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport on September 24 bid farewell to Julie, the beloved 8-year-old Labrador and member of the K9 squad of the Airport Security Group of CISF. The K9 Squad welcomed Rio, a 11-month-old Labrador puppy, into the Squad as Julie’s replacement.

Mr. Virendra Mohan Joshi, Senior Commandant and Chief Aerodrome Security Officer and other officers of CISF garlanded Julie in recognition of her unwavering dedication and loyalty, ensuring the safety and security of countless passengers and airport staff. Mr. Joshi also affixed a new leash to Rio’s collar in the presence of Mr. Dalbir Singh, his handler, to formally welcome the puppy into the Squad. Rio is now part of a 4-member K9 Squad performing security duties at Mangaluru International Airport.

Rio has undergone rigorous training at the Central Armed Police Force dog training facility at Ranchi and has shown great promise in his abilities to uphold the high standards set by his predecessor. “We are confident that Rio will continue the legacy of excellence and contribute to the ongoing safety and security operations at the Airport,” Mr. Joshi said.

Since joining the K9 Squad 8 years ago, Julie has been instrumental in numerous security operations and exercises at the Airport, showcasing exceptional skills in detection and patrol duties. Her contributions have been invaluable, and her handlers and colleagues alike will sorely miss her presence. Julie, who was carried on a special flower bedecked trolley on this occasion, will spend her retired life in the care of Mr. Kumara B, her handler, who has adopted this canine.