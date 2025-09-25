Mangaluru: International Chess Tournament Inaugurated at Sharada Vidyalaya

Mangaluru: A prestigious six-day FIDE-rated International Chess Tournament was formally inaugurated today at the Bhuvaraha Atrium of Sharada Vidyalaya, marking the commencement of a significant event in the regional and international chess calendar. The inauguration ceremony was conducted with considerable fanfare, reflecting the importance of the tournament and the distinguished individuals in attendance.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of several eminent personalities, including Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Anil Bhoomareddi, who served as a guest of honor. His presence underscored the significance of the event and the support it garnered from local authorities. Dr. M. B. Puranik, President of Sharada Vidyalaya Group of Institutions, also attended, highlighting the institution’s commitment to fostering intellectual and sporting endeavors.

Further dignitaries included Mr. T. N. Madhukar, President of the Karnataka Chess Association, whose participation emphasized the tournament’s importance at the state level. Dr. Amarshree Amarnath Shetty, the newly elected President of the Dakshina Kannada Chess Association, was also present, alongside the Current President, Mr. Ramesh Kote, signaling a unified front in promoting chess within the district.

The chess community was well-represented by the presence of International Master Mr. Sharan Rao, Founder of Rao’s Chess Corner, and Women’s International Master Mrs. Isha Sharma. Their participation offered inspiration and expertise to the aspiring chess players participating in the tournament. Dr. Shubhananda Rao, Mrs. Jyothi.S.Rao of Belaku Organization, and Dr. Keerthan Rao, key organizers of the event, were also acknowledged for their efforts in bringing the tournament to fruition.

The proceedings were skillfully compered by Mrs. Ashel D’Silva, who ensured the smooth flow of the inauguration ceremony. The tournament is expected to attract a diverse range of participants from across the globe, fostering both competitive spirit and cultural exchange within the serene environs of Sharada Vidyalaya. The event promises to be a landmark occasion for chess enthusiasts and a significant contribution to the sporting landscape of Mangaluru.