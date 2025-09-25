Uppinangady Student Amisha Anand Selected for UAE International Women’s Cricket Team

Dubai, UAE – Amisha Anand, a 14-year-old student from Uppinangady, India, has been chosen to represent the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its international women’s cricket team. Miss Anand’s selection is for the Under-22 Girls’ Indoor World Cup Cricket Tournament, an event scheduled to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from September 27 to October 4.

The prestigious international tournament will host teams representing a diverse array of cricketing nations, including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, India, and the UAE. Miss Anand, a resident of Patte House, Valal, Bajathur village near Uppinangady in the Mangalore district, distinguishes herself as the youngest player on the UAE’s international indoor cricket team. Her Karnataka roots are a source of regional pride.

Currently enrolled as a 9th-grade student at GEMS Private School in Dubai, Amisha Anand is the daughter of Anand Patte and Vinuta Anand, Dubai-based residents who actively support their daughter’s athletic aspirations.

Miss Anand’s burgeoning cricket career includes prior experience representing the UAE in the UAE Cricket Board’s Under-15, Under-16, and Under-19 girls’ Hard Ball cricket tournaments. During these tournaments, she competed against guest teams from England, New Zealand, America, and Oman. Moreover, she has represented Dubai in the Root Cup Under-16 girls’ division for two consecutive years. The UAE team, with Amisha as a key player, achieved victory in the Root Cup, defeating visiting teams from England and New Zealand. The Root Cup is organized by the Joe Root Cricket Academy.

Beyond her accomplishments in cricket, Amisha demonstrates a broad spectrum of talents, excelling in volleyball, athletics, swimming, singing, and dancing. She is currently training under the supervision of Nisha Ali, a former international cricket player from the UAE. Her preparation for international cricket is further guided by Chaya Mugdal, former captain of the UAE, an international cricketer, and an official of the Emirates Cricket Board.

The community conveys its sincere best wishes to Miss Anand as she embarks on her future endeavors in the realm of international sports. Her dedication and achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes.