Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Calls for India to Achieve Olympic Dominance

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has articulated an ambitious vision for India, urging the nation to strive for the pinnacle of success in Olympic medal tallies, mirroring its leading position in global population. The Chief Minister made these remarks during the inauguration of the Chief Minister – Mangalore India International Challenge 2025 tournament, held at the New Urva Indoor Stadium.

In his address, Siddaramaiah emphasized the Karnataka State Government’s unwavering commitment to fostering sports and supporting athletes. He outlined several initiatives designed to incentivize and reward sporting excellence. “Medal winners in international competitions, including the Olympics and Paralympics, are offered Group A positions within government departments, providing them with stable career paths and recognition for their achievements,” he stated.

Further demonstrating the government’s dedication to sports, Siddaramaiah announced an increase in the reservation quota for sportspersons within the police department, raising it from 2% to 3%. He also unveiled a significant financial incentive for Olympic medalists hailing from Karnataka, pledging a cash prize of ₹5 crore to those who achieve podium finishes.

“The government stands ready to provide all feasible resources and infrastructure to assist athletes in their pursuit of excellence,” Siddaramaiah affirmed. “Our expectation is clear: bring home the medals and elevate India’s standing on the global sporting stage.”

The Chief Minister lauded India’s rich heritage in badminton, acknowledging the contributions of iconic figures such as Prakash Padukone, Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal, and P.V. Sindhu. He recognized their pivotal role in establishing a strong foundation for the sport and inspiring national pride through their accomplishments.

Siddaramaiah also reflected on the history of the Urva Indoor Stadium, noting that its inception and inauguration occurred during his previous term as Chief Minister. “This project was entirely funded by our government,” he clarified. “The preceding BJP government did not lend its support to its completion. Upon my return as Chief Minister, Rs 38 crore was allocated to finalize the stadium’s construction, ensuring that it would serve as a valuable asset for aspiring athletes.