Mangaluru: Toddler Survives Harrowing Fall into Well; Local Youths Hailed as Heroes

Mangaluru: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl, Himani, narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident Sunday evening near Belma, Mariyammagoli, after falling into an open well. The child’s life was spared through the swift and courageous actions of her uncle and a group of local youths, who risked their own safety to effect a dramatic rescue.

Himani, daughter of Guruprasad, was playing in the vicinity of her home when she inadvertently fell into the uncovered well, which was approximately 15 feet deep. The sound of the child falling into the water alerted family members, who immediately responded to the scene. Jeevan, the child’s uncle, without hesitation, secured a rope around him and descended into the well in an attempt to rescue his niece. Unable to swim and struggling in the water, Jeevan managed to grasp Himani’s hand but found himself unable to come up with the child.

Providentially, a group of local youths known as Team Pelathadi Friends was in close proximity, engaged in recreational activities in a nearby field. Upon observing the unfolding emergency, they immediately rushed to assist. Vivek, a gardening supervisor by trade, distinguished himself through his extraordinary bravery. Utilizing the rope, Vivek descended into the well while his companions, Dhananjay and others, maintained a secure hold on the rope from above, providing guidance and encouragement.

Vivek successfully extricated the child from the water, ensuring her safe passage to the surface. Incredibly, Himani emerged from the ordeal unharmed and in good health.

The audacious rescue has been met with widespread acclaim from the community, with citizens expressing profound gratitude for the youths’ resourcefulness, collaborative spirit, and compassion.