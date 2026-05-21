Mangaluru: Landslide Claims Life of A 65-year-old man

Mangaluru: A 65-year-old man, identified as Anthony Mascarenhas, tragically died on Thursday, May 21st, after being trapped under debris following a landslide in the Lohith Nagar area near Kuntikana, Mangaluru. Mascarenhas was a resident of Urwa Ashoknagar.

The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 10:00 AM while measurements were being conducted in preparation for the construction of a compound wall behind a residential property. Preliminary reports indicate that the soil unexpectedly gave way, resulting in a sudden landslide that engulfed Mascarenhas.

Emergency services from the Kadri Fire Station were promptly dispatched to the scene and initiated a rescue operation. Fire personnel successfully extricated Mascarenhas from the mud, and he was immediately transported to a local hospital for urgent medical attention. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Mascarenhas succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Sources indicate that Mascarenhas had undertaken the contract for the compound wall construction through a centering contract. He arrived at the site along with four other workers for preliminary inspection work when the unfortunate incident transpired.

It has been reported that a house is situated on the elevated portion of the slope where the compound wall was planned. The construction was initiated following a prior incident of soil erosion that occurred during the previous year’s monsoon season. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the precise cause of the landslide.