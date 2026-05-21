Rahul should apologise for remarks against PM Modi, HM Shah: K’taka BJP chief

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologise to the people of the country over his recent “childish remarks” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Vijayendra condemned Rahul Gandhi’s recent statements and said that a leader of his stature should not make “childish remarks”.

“The BJP has achieved a historic victory in West Bengal and Assam, and Rahul Gandhi is unable to digest it. He should apologise to the people of the country. Otherwise, we will launch protests across the state,” Vijayendra warned.

He said political leaders should exercise restraint while speaking about constitutional authorities.

“One should not speak irresponsibly. Rahul Gandhi should not make insulting remarks against the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister,” he said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayendra said PM Modi, who comes from a backward community, had become Prime Minister for a third consecutive term and transformed India into the world’s fourth-largest economy.

“Is Rahul Gandhi making such statements because he cannot tolerate the country’s development under PM Modi?” he asked.

Vijayendra also defended Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that the Congress never had the courage to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was HM Amit Shah who removed Article 370. Is Rahul Gandhi calling HM Amit Shah anti-national for that? HM Shah has worked to eliminate Naxalism from the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided corruption-free governance, and Rahul Gandhi cannot tolerate that,” he alleged.

Taking a swipe at Congress leaders in Karnataka, Vijayendra accused state ministers of making irresponsible statements on national and international issues.

“Even after being in power for three years, Congress leaders speak as though preparing property accounts is their biggest achievement,” he remarked sarcastically.

Vijayendra also announced that BJP national president Nitin Nabin would visit Bengaluru on May 23 for the first time after assuming office as the party’s national chief.

“He will participate in the Bengaluru North district training camp on May 24. Meetings with BJP MPs, MLAs and Legislative Council members have also been organised,” he said.

The BJP leader further stated that several programmes would be organised across Karnataka to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 12 years in office.

“Various activities and events will be organised in the state. World Environment Day and International Yoga Day will also be observed. Discussions will be held with party leaders on several issues, including the political situation in Karnataka,” he said.

Responding to a question on the proposed controversial Bidadi township project, Vijayendra said the BJP would not allow farmers who lost land for the project to suffer.

“We will not allow farmers who lost land for the Bidadi township project to be pushed to the streets,” he said.

Vijayendra also welcomed former Karnataka Kadu Golla Development Corporation chairman Rajanna into the BJP fold, claiming that his induction would further strengthen the party in central Karnataka.

“With Rajanna joining the BJP along with his supporters, the party has gained additional strength in Tumakuru and other districts of central Karnataka,” he added.



