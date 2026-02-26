Mangaluru: Lourdes Central School Targeted with Bomb Threat Email, Police Investigation Underway

Mangaluru: Lourdes Central School, a prominent educational institution situated in Bejai, has been subjected to a bomb threat delivered via email. The school administration, upon receiving the threatening message through its official email channel, promptly notified the local law enforcement authorities.

The Kadri Police Station responded swiftly to the report, dispatching officers along with a specialized bomb disposal unit to the school premises. A comprehensive inspection of the buildings and grounds was immediately initiated to ensure the safety and security of the students, faculty, and staff.

This incident follows a recent pattern of similar threats in the region. Not long ago, a court in Mangaluru received a comparable bomb threat email, which, after thorough investigation, was determined to be a hoax. Subsequent inquiries revealed that a series of analogous threatening emails had originated from Tamil Nadu, targeting various courts throughout the state. Furthermore, several schools in Bengaluru have been the recipients of bomb threats in recent weeks, raising concerns about a potential coordinated campaign.

In response to the threat against Lourdes Central School, the police are undertaking an exhaustive search operation, employing meticulous protocols to identify any potential hazards. Simultaneously, an active investigation is in progress to trace the origin of the email and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible for its transmission.

As of the latest reports, the police have stated that no suspicious objects or devices have been discovered during the ongoing inspection. However, the investigation remains active and is being pursued with the utmost diligence to ensure the safety and security of the school community and the broader public. Authorities are urging calm and assuring residents that all necessary measures are being taken to address the situation effectively.