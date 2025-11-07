Mangaluru Marathon 2025: Traffic Diversions Announced for November 9

Mangaluru: The city of Mangaluru is preparing to host the “Mangaluru Marathon 2025” on Sunday, November 9, an event organized by the Mangalore Runners Club. The marathon, anticipated to draw over 6,000 athletes, will necessitate temporary traffic diversions across key city routes between 4:00 AM and 10:00 AM.

The race is scheduled to commence at Mangala Stadium, traversing a course that includes Narayana Guru Circle, Kottara Chowki, Kudremukh Junction, Tannirbhavi Ferry, NMPA Service Road, Dixie Cross, Panambur Beach, and Panambur Junction, before returning to Mangala Stadium.

Authorities have indicated that traffic flow along these routes is expected to be significantly affected during the marathon. To ensure the safety of participants and the seamless execution of the event, temporary restrictions will be imposed on connecting roads. The police department has issued an appeal to the public for their cooperation in adhering to the outlined traffic management plan.

Alternative routes have been designated to mitigate inconvenience to commuters:

Vehicles traveling from PVS towards Narayana Guru Circle (Ladyhill) are advised to utilize the Lalbagh – KSRTC – Kuntikkan route.

For those heading from Kudroli, Mannagudda, and Urva Market towards Narayana Guru Circle, the recommended alternative is the Mannagudde – Ballalbagh/Nehru Avenue – Lalbagh – KSRTC – Kuntikkan route.

Vehicles departing from the KSRTC Bus Stand en route to Udupi should proceed via Bejai – Kapikad – Kuntikkan.

Commuters traveling from Ashoknagar, Shediguri, Dambel, and Sultan Battery are advised to use the Urva Market – Mannagudde route.

Vehicles moving from Kottara Chowki Junction towards Udupi will be permitted two-way traffic up to Kodikal Cross on the Udupi–Mangaluru Highway.

The Police Department reiterates its request for public compliance with the designated diversion routes and seeks full cooperation to facilitate a secure and successful marathon. Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly and allow for potential delays.