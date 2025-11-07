Captain Brijesh Chowta Spearheads Initiative as Centre Approves Joint Survey for Integrated Rail & Road Tunnel at Shiradi Ghat

Mangalore: In a significant stride towards enhanced connectivity between Mangalore and Bangalore, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the formation of a Joint Working Group (JWG) to conduct a feasibility assessment of an integrated Rail and Road Tunnel along the Shiradi Ghat stretch. The JWG will comprise officials from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of Railways, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

This development is a direct result of the persistent advocacy of Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament, Captain Brijesh Chowta, who has consistently engaged with the Ministry to address the long-standing connectivity challenges along this vital corridor linking the coastal city of Mangalore with the state capital, Bangalore.

On July 5th, 2025, Captain Chowta formally requested the constitution of an expert committee to undertake a joint survey of the Shiradi Ghat stretch in collaboration with the Ministry of Railways. In his communication to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, and the Secretary of MoRTH, Shri Umashankar, IAS, Captain Chowta emphasized the necessity of a coordinated approach to oversee the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR). He underscored the ecological sensitivities and engineering complexities inherent to the Western Ghats, asserting that a joint, expert-led approach would ensure optimal alignment, sustainability, and the project’s long-term resilience.

During the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Captain Chowta further pursued the matter through personal meetings with the Hon’ble Minister and the Secretary in New Delhi. Responding to these representations, the Minister has now authorized the establishment of the Joint Working Group. The JWG’s mandate includes assessing the feasibility of an integrated alignment and tunneling solution aimed at providing faster, safer, and all-weather connectivity between Mangalore and Bangalore.

This initiative represents a crucial step toward realizing the proposed Mangalore–Bangalore High-Speed Corridor, for which the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is already underway and nearing completion. The collaboration between MoRTH, Railways, and NHAI, facilitated by the newly formed JWG, is expected to ensure seamless integration and effective alignment of both projects.

Captain Chowta expressed his gratitude to the Hon’ble Minister, emphasizing that this decision marks the beginning of a new era of connectivity-driven development for Dakshina Kannada and the broader coastal region. He further stated that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat, or Developed India.