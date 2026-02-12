Mangaluru: Omni Car Engulfed in Flames on NH-66; Prompt Action Saves Driver

Mangaluru: A moving Maruti Omni car was significantly damaged by a fire on National Highway 66 near Kotekar Adka on Thursday afternoon. The driver, identified as Riyaz, a resident of Talapady, escaped without injury thanks to the quick thinking of a fellow motorist.

The incident occurred after Riyaz had picked up his Omni from a local garage in Adka, where it had undergone repairs. Following a refuelling stop, he was en route to Talapady when the vehicle began emitting smoke. Riyaz, initially unaware of the developing hazard, continued driving.

A vigilant motorcyclist travelling behind Riyaz noticed flames emanating from the undercarriage of the Omni. He immediately alerted Riyaz, who promptly pulled the vehicle over to the side of the highway and exited the car. The swift action prevented what could have been a far more serious incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Local authorities were on the scene to manage traffic and assess the damage. The vehicle sustained considerable damage as a result of the fire.