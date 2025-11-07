Mangaluru: Peddler Arrested, 6.5 kg of Ganja Seized by Bantwal Excise Officials

Mangaluru: In a significant operation targeting the illegal drug trade, excise officials from the Bantwal Division have apprehended a 28-year-old individual, Santom Sonkar, on charges of possessing and distributing ganja. The arrest took place near the railway track adjacent to B.C Road Somayaji Hospital, within the jurisdiction of the Bantwal Division.

The operation, executed on Wednesday, resulted in the seizure of 6.590 kilograms of ganja. The contraband was meticulously packaged into 1,173 individual plastic sachets, indicating a well-organized distribution network. Following the arrest, Sonkar was presented before the competent court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody, pending further investigation and legal proceedings.

The raid was conducted under the direct supervision of senior excise authorities, including the Joint Commissioner of Excise, Mangaluru Division, the Deputy Commissioner of Excise, and the Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Bantwal Sub-Division. Their guidance and oversight ensured the effective execution of the operation.

The team responsible for the successful seizure and arrest comprised Excise Inspector Lakshman Shivanagi, along with personnel Prakash, Basavaraj, and Srinivas. Their diligent efforts and coordinated action led to the apprehension of the accused and the confiscation of a substantial quantity of illegal narcotics.