Four Youths Detained for Misconduct in Public After Consuming Drugs in Puttur

Puttur: Local law enforcement officials have apprehended four individuals on charges related to the consumption of narcotic substances and subsequent disorderly conduct in a public area within the jurisdiction of the Puttur Town Police Station. The incident occurred on the evening of November 5, 2025, but the report is being released today following the completion of preliminary investigations.

The accused have been identified as: Mubarak, aged 21, a resident of Nekkilady village in Puttur; Hitesh, aged 21, a resident of Biliyur village in Bantwal; Abdul Anas, aged 21, also a resident of Nekkilady village, Puttur; and Ummar Farooq, aged 41, a resident of Kabaka village in Puttur.

According to official police reports, Sub-Inspector Anjaneya Reddy G.V. and his patrol team were conducting routine surveillance in the area when they received credible information concerning a group of individuals allegedly engaging in indecent behavior near Kallandadka, situated in Kabaka village within the Puttur taluk.

Upon arriving at the specified location, officers encountered four individuals exhibiting suspicious behavior in a public setting. Initial questioning led to the admission by the individuals that they had consumed narcotic substances before the arrival of the police. To ascertain the veracity of these claims, medical examinations were administered, which subsequently confirmed the presence of prohibited drugs in their systems.

In response to these findings, the Puttur Town Police Station has formally registered a case under Crime No. 105/2025, invoking Section 27(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Law enforcement authorities have indicated that a thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the full extent of the individuals’ involvement and any potential connections to larger networks involved in the distribution or consumption of illegal substances.

The incident has raised concerns among residents regarding public safety and the prevalence of drug use among young adults in the region. Authorities have assured the public that they are committed to maintaining law and order and will continue to intensify efforts to combat drug-related activities in the region.