Mangaluru Police Apprehend Alleged MDMA Peddler; Confiscate Contraband Valued at Rs 1.06 Lakh

Mangaluru: Authorities in Mangaluru arrested Mohammed Zakir, a resident of Kasba Bengre, on suspicion of peddling Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) within the Konaje Police jurisdiction. The arrest followed a raid conducted on March 22nd based on reliable intelligence gathered by the police.

The operation took place at a public location near Feza Ground, situated opposite KS Hegde Hospital in Belma village. Law enforcement officials allege that Zakir actively sold MDMA to clientele, including students from local colleges.

During the raid, police apprehended the accused and seized 10.6 grams of MDMA, estimated to have a street value of approximately Rs 1,06,000. In addition to the illicit substance, authorities also confiscated several items believed to be connected to Zakir’s alleged drug peddling activities. These items include a Samsung mobile phone, a weighing machine, a stock tube, a syringe, and a cigar lighter. Furthermore, police also seized a Hero Honda Splendor Plus motorcycle lacking a number plate.

A formal case (Crime No. 25/2026) has been registered under Sections 8©, 22, 22(a), 22(b), and 22© of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Mohammed Zakir remains in police custody while further investigations ascertain the full scope of his alleged involvement in drug trafficking and identify potential accomplices. The authorities have affirmed their commitment to aggressively combating drug-related offenses within the region and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.