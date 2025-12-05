Mangaluru Police Apprehend Inter-State Vehicle and Chain-Snatching Accused; Recover Stolen Property

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police have successfully apprehended a notorious inter-state criminal implicated in a series of vehicle thefts and chain-snatching incidents. The arrest of the accused, Adith Gopan @ Muthu Krishna, a 32-year-old resident of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has led to the recovery of stolen property valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh, including four two-wheelers and two gold chains.

The case originated on November 21, 2025, when a complaint was filed at the Mangaluru East Police Station concerning the snatching of a gold chain from an 83-year-old woman in the vicinity of Kadri Battagudde. Recognising the gravity of the offence, a specialised investigation team was promptly assembled to pursue the matter.

On December 4, 2025, law enforcement officers conducting routine vehicle inspections near Kadri Jogi Mutt intercepted an individual exhibiting suspicious behaviour while riding a two-wheeler bearing the registration number KA-19 HC-6946. Subsequent interrogation revealed that the vehicle had been previously reported as stolen from the Surathkal Police Station jurisdiction. Further investigation implicated the accused in a pattern of targeting vulnerable individuals, specifically elderly citizens and lone women, to steal their gold chains.

The accused was presented before the Hon’ble Court on December 5 and has been remanded into police custody for a period of three days to facilitate further investigation into his criminal activities.

The ongoing investigation has uncovered the accused’s involvement in the following documented incidents:

November 21, 2025, Kadri Battagudde: Robbery of a 1.5-pavan gold chain.

September 27, 2025, Mulki: Robbery of a 2-pavan gold chain from a lone woman, perpetrated through the use of threats involving a knife.

Robbery of a 2-pavan gold chain from a lone woman, perpetrated through the use of threats involving a knife. Baindoor Police Station Limits: Theft of a two-wheeler.

Theft of a two-wheeler. Kundapura: Theft of a two-wheeler.

Theft of a two-wheeler. Surathkal (near Chokkabettu): Theft of a two-wheeler.

Theft of a two-wheeler. Surathkal (near Agaramelu): Theft of a two-wheeler.

Based on these findings, law enforcement officials have seized four stolen two-wheelers and recovered gold ornaments linked to the accused.

Authorities have identified the accused as a habitual inter-state offender, known to operate across the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. He also faces accusations in connection with four house-burglary cases in Tamil Nadu and has a prior history of incarceration in Nagercoil prison.

Following his release from prison, the accused reportedly adopted a modus operandi involving train travel to traverse the country. He would allegedly steal two-wheelers parked near railway stations, commit chain-snatching offences, and then use train travel to escape to different locations.

The swift resolution of the case is attributed to the diligent efforts of the special investigation team, which effectively exposed the full scope of the accused’s criminal network.

The operation was executed under the leadership of Mangaluru East Police Inspector Ananth Padmanabha, with the support of the Kadri Police Station staff.

In 2025, the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate registered a total of 72 cases of two-wheeler theft. Of these, 57 vehicles have been successfully recovered, leaving only 15 vehicles still outstanding. The recovery rate of 79% is considered a notable achievement, reflecting the department’s commitment to addressing vehicle theft within the city.

The successful apprehension of Adith Gopan @ Muthu Krishna represents another significant accomplishment by the Mangaluru City Police in their ongoing efforts to maintain law and order within the city.