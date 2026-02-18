Mangaluru Police Apprehend Notorious Rowdy-Sheeter After Nine Years on the Run

Mangaluru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) of the Mangaluru City Police has successfully apprehended Sajwan Hussain, a notorious rowdy-sheeter, who had been evading law enforcement for nearly nine years. The arrest marks the culmination of an extensive search for Hussain, who is implicated in approximately 31 criminal cases spanning the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate and Udupi district limits.

Sajwan Hussain, 42, son of the late Hammabba, and a resident of Koppal House, Haleangadi Village, Mangaluru Taluk, is accused of a litany of serious offenses. These include two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, gang rape, five robberies, kidnapping, extortion, assault on police personnel, theft, chain snatching, assault on fellow inmates within correctional facilities, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation, and obstruction of duty, as well as preparation and conspiracy for dacoity.

Notably, Hussain was convicted in 2008 for his involvement in the kidnapping, robbery, and murder of an individual named Praveen within the Mulki Police Station jurisdiction. The Honorable High Court sentenced him to life imprisonment on February 28, 2020, for this crime. He also received a three-year prison sentence for a separate robbery case dating back to 2008 under the Karkala Police Station limits. At the time of his apprehension, twelve cases against him were pending trial, with multiple courts having issued arrest warrants. He had been officially declared an absconding accused (LPC) in five separate cases.

Further exacerbating his criminal history, in 2017, Hussain and his associates allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and murdered a person identified as Lekki Sahwan within the Surathkal Police Station limits. The victim’s body was reportedly disposed of in Agumbe Ghat. Following this incident, Hussain absconded and remained at large.

Investigations revealed that Hussain subsequently fled to Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh, where he assumed the alias Umar Mohammed Nasir. He procured fraudulent Aadhaar and passport documents under this new identity. Law enforcement believes that from 2018 onwards, he fled abroad in an attempt to further evade arrest. Authorities also received complaints alleging that Hussain was extorting money from Mangaluru-based businesspersons residing overseas.

The Mangaluru CCB police successfully located and apprehended Hussain in Rayachoti, Andhra Pradesh. He has since been handed over to the Mulki Police Station for further legal processing. The police have affirmed that efforts are underway to identify and prosecute any individuals who aided Hussain in obtaining fake documents and passports, as well as those who assisted him during his period of abscondence.