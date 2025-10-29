Mangaluru Police Apprehend Two Individuals in Connection with Overseas Employment Scam

Mangaluru: Law enforcement officials in Mangaluru have apprehended two individuals, including a woman, on charges of defrauding numerous individuals under the guise of facilitating overseas employment opportunities. The accused allegedly collected substantial sums of money from victims while failing to deliver on promised job placements abroad.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Prakruthi U., a 34-year-old resident of Anekal, Bengaluru, and Aldan Rebello, a 42-year-old resident of Gangolli, Kundapur taluk.

According to sources within the Kavoor Police, the duo allegedly targeted individuals within the Kavoor police jurisdiction, assuring them of securing foreign job visas. In the process, they are accused of collecting in excess of Rs 1 crore from their victims. Furthermore, the accused purportedly confiscated the passports of their victims and retained them unlawfully at their residence.

During the law enforcement operation, authorities seized a cache of evidentiary materials from the accused’s residence in Bengaluru. This included 24 passports, 43 grams of gold valued at approximately Rs 4.3 lakh, and two mobile phones.

Following their arrest, Prakruthi U. and Aldan Rebello were presented before the court for judicial proceedings.

The operation was executed under the supervision of ACP Srikanth K. of the Mangaluru North Sub-Division. The investigative team was led by Inspector Raghavendra M. Baindoor, supported by SI Mallikarjun Biradar, and staff members Nagarathna, Raghavendra, Praveen, and Riyaz.