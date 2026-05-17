Mangaluru Police Bust Illegal Cattle Transportation Ring, Four Arrested

Mangaluru: In a significant operation, the Kankanady Town Police have successfully dismantled an illegal cattle transportation network involved in the inhumane trafficking of livestock from Haveri district in Karnataka to Taliparamba in Kerala. The operation, conducted on May 16, 2026, resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the rescue of 27 bulls.

The incident unfolded at approximately 6:00 AM near Indiana Hall at Jeppinamogaru, situated along National Highway-66, within the jurisdiction of the Kankanady Town Police Station. Personnel from the Mangaluru Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Kankanady Town Police, intercepted an Eicher lorry during a routine morning patrol. The vehicle was found to be carrying approximately 27 bulls under conditions deemed cruel and inhumane.

Prompt action by law enforcement led to the immediate rescue of the cattle and the apprehension of the four individuals implicated in the illicit transportation. The vehicle utilized in the commission of the crime has been impounded and is now in police custody.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Syed Mehboob Ali, 28 years of age, residing in Ashraya Layout, Bommanakatte, Shivamogga; Arun Chandrappa Jawali, 32 years of age, a resident of Nittur Adavi, Hirekerur Taluk, Haveri District; Hiriyanna Gowda, 46 years of age, hailing from Madevaralli Village, Arsikere Taluk, Hassan District; and Sunil Lakshmappa Jawali, 24 years of age, also a resident of Nittur Adavi, Hirekerur Taluk, Haveri District.

A formal case has been registered at the Kankanady Town Police Station under Crime No. 59/2026. The charges levied against the accused include violations of Sections 11(A) and 11(D) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Section 6 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities have stated that a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to ascertain the full extent of the operation and any additional individuals who may be involved.

Following their arrest, the accused were presented before the court. Acting upon the court’s directives, the 27 rescued bulls have been entrusted to a local gosala (cattle shelter) for proper care and protection. The gosala will ensure the animals receive adequate sustenance, medical attention, and a safe environment.