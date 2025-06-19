Mangaluru Police Commissionerate Transfers 56 Personnel in Internal Reorganization

Mangaluru: In a move aimed at optimizing administrative efficiency and maintaining law and order, Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy has ordered the transfer of 56 police personnel within the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate’s jurisdiction. The orders, issued recently, follow public demand for personnel changes within the Mangaluru police station jurisdiction, particularly during the arrival of senior police officers in the district.

The transfers encompass a range of police officers from various police stations operating under the Commissionerate. Notably, personnel from the Crime Control Bureau (CCB) and the Special Enforcement Cell (SEN) are included in this internal reshuffle. The Police Commissioner’s office has stated that the transfers are a routine administrative procedure intended to enhance operational effectiveness.

This internal reorganization within the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate occurred shortly after the state government initiated a broader effort to bolster administration and law enforcement capabilities in the coastal region through the transfer of Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. The coordinated efforts at both the state and local levels suggest a concerted strategy to strengthen governance and public safety in the region. Authorities believe that these changes will contribute to a more responsive and effective police force within the city.