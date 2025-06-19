Bantwal: Couple Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Bantwal: A somber scene unfolded in Badagundi, under the jurisdiction of the Bantwal Rural Police Station, as authorities discovered the bodies of a husband and his pregnant wife in their residence on Thursday morning. The deceased have been identified as Timmapa Mulya, 50, a resident of Badagundi, and his wife, Jayanti, 40.

Upon arrival at the Mittamajalu residence, law enforcement officials found Timmapa Mulya deceased in what appeared to be a suicide by hanging. Jayanti’s body was discovered in a separate room within the house under circumstances that have been deemed suspicious, prompting a thorough investigation into the cause of her death.

The couple had been married for 15 years and were anticipating the arrival of their first child. Jayanti was pregnant, and preparations were underway for her baby shower.

The tragic incident has left the community in shock, and the precise sequence of events leading to the deaths remains unclear. Authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation to determine the facts surrounding this incident.

Bantwal Rural Police Inspector Shivakumar personally visited the scene and registered the case. The investigation is actively ongoing as authorities work to piece together the circumstances that led to this devastating outcome.