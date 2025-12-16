Mangaluru: Police Crack Robbery Case, Recover Gold Worth Rs 4.43 Lakh, Three Arrested

Mangaluru: Surathkal police have successfully resolved a robbery case involving the intrusion into the residence of an elderly woman. The perpetrators, posing as individuals seeking drinking water, forcibly entered the premises and absconded with gold ornaments and cash. Authorities have recovered gold valued at ₹4.43 lakh and apprehended three suspects, while efforts are underway to locate the remaining individual.

Smt. Jalaja (85), widow of the late Jinnappa Suvarna and resident of Jayalakshmi House in Mitra Layout on Mukka–Sasihithlu Road, Surathkal, reported the incident, which transpired on December 3 at approximately 2:30 pm. According to her complaint, unidentified individuals knocked on her door requesting drinking water. Upon failing to gain entry through the door, the accused reportedly removed roof tiles and infiltrated the house. They allegedly threatened Smt. Jalaja in Tulu, demanding the location of her gold, tightening a cloth around her neck, and issuing death threats.

The assailants subsequently fled with a gold chain weighing approximately 16 grams, two gold bangles weighing 20 grams, and around Rs 14,000 in cash from her purse. The Surathkal Police Station registered a case under Crime No. 158/2025, Section 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The investigative team, led by PSI Raghunayak, along with Raghavendra Nayak and staff, meticulously analysed CCTV footage, leading to the detention of Shine H. Putran alias Shayan alias Shine (21) of Surathkal. During interrogation, Putran confessed to the crime, implicating Jason, alias Lenson Karkala, as an accomplice. He further revealed that the stolen gold had been sold in Bengaluru.

Acting on this information, law enforcement officials proceeded to Bengaluru, where they apprehended Vinod alias Kothi alias Vinod Kumar (33) and Girish alias Cycle Giri (28) on December 14. From the accused, the police recovered the stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 4.43 lakh, the motorcycle used during the commission of the crime, three mobile phones, and Rs 3,000 in cash. All items were seized under mahazar.

Jason, alias Lenson Karkala, remains at large, and authorities are actively pursuing his apprehension. Police reports indicate that the arrested individuals have been implicated in numerous serious criminal cases across various police jurisdictions.

The arrested suspects were presented before the court on December 15 and have been remanded to judicial custody.

The operation was executed under the guidance of Mangaluru North Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police Srikanth K, with the support of Police Inspector Pramod Kumar P, PSI Raghu Nayak, Raghavendra Nayak, and other dedicated police personnel.