Mangaluru: Police Investigate Missing Woman Case in Mulki Taluk

Mangaluru: The Mulki Police Station has launched a formal missing person investigation following the disappearance of Muskan, a 24-year-old woman and resident of Karnad village within the Mulki taluk. The case was officially registered after Muskan was reported missing on April 8th.

Muskan, whose full address is Lingappayyakkadu, Bijapur Colony, is described as approximately 5 feet tall with a round face and long black hair. A distinguishing feature is a noticeable black mole on her neck. She is fluent in both Kannada and Hindi. According to reports, she was last seen wearing a blue churidar.

The Mulki Police are appealing to the general public for assistance in locating Muskan. Authorities urge anyone with information, regardless of how insignificant, to contact the nearest police station or the Mulki Police Station directly. The police are meticulously examining all potential leads and are committed to ensuring Muskan’s safe return.

This investigation is ongoing, and the Mulki Police Station is dedicating resources to thoroughly examine all aspects of the case.