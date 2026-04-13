Maha Guv calls for better national rankings of universities​

Mumbai: The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities, Jishnu Dev Varma, on Monday emphasised that only one or two universities in the state currently feature in national rankings, and this must change.​

He noted that although cluster universities are relatively new, their affiliated colleges are well-established and reputed. Therefore, these universities must make concerted efforts to improve their standing in national rankings, he stated.​

The Governor was speaking at a review meeting of four cluster universities of the state held at Lok Bhavan.​

The meeting was attended by Dr Hemlata Bagla, Vice-Chancellor of HSNC University; Prof Rajneesh Kamat, Vice-Chancellor of Dr Homi Bhabha State University; Chandrakant Dalvi, Provost; Dr Gnyandev Mhaske, Vice-Chancellor of Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil University, Satara; and Dr D. T. Shirke, Vice-Chancellor of Warana University, Warananagar, along with other university officials.​

Highlighting the goal of Viksit Bharat, the Governor stressed the need to completely eradicate tuberculosis. He urged cluster universities to actively involve students in the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

He suggested organising poster competitions, jingles in Marathi and Hindi, and other innovative activities to promote awareness.​

During the meeting, the universities presented on the implementation of the National Education Policy, innovative courses, best practices, research projects, skill-based programmes, student enrolment, notable achievements, and collaborations with national and international institutions.​

Meanwhile, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat announced today that the deadline for submitting representations or applications regarding the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Caste reservations in the state has been extended to April 30.​

The development follows the submission of a report by a one-member committee, headed by Justice Anant Manohar Badar (Retired Judge, Patna High Court), which was presented to the government on March 16, 2026.

To process this report, the government established a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on April 10, 2026, tasked with inviting objections and opinions and conducting subsequent hearings.​

The decision was made to allow interested parties, organisations, and citizens more time to register their opinions or objections via email regarding the committee’s findings. Interested individuals or groups are encouraged to submit their formal representations or applications through the official email portal dg-sw@barti.in.​

This extension aims to ensure a more inclusive and transparent review process before any final administrative decisions are made regarding the restructuring of Scheduled Caste reservations within Maharashtra.​

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