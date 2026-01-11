Mangaluru Police Investigate Roadside Eatery Incident Involving Cow

Mangaluru: Local law enforcement has initiated a suo motu investigation following an incident at a roadside eatery involving the establishment’s owner and a wandering cow. The eatery, reportedly owned by a Muslim individual, was serving Hindu Maladharis and other customers at the time of the event.

According to preliminary reports, a cow approached the eatery and attempted to consume items present. The owner, reacting instinctively, brandished a small knife, typically used for food preparation, in an attempt to deter the animal. The cow sustained a minor injury, estimated to be one to two inches in length, during the interaction.

Eyewitness accounts indicate the incident occurred rapidly and appeared largely instinctive. Authorities have confirmed that no formal complaints were filed by any individuals present, including patrons of the eatery.

Law enforcement officials have underscored the legal obligations of animal owners, referencing existing statutes requiring the proper care and supervision of domesticated animals. These laws stipulate that owners are responsible for ensuring their animals are adequately fed, housed, and prevented from causing harm or posing a danger to the public.

Consequently, police have registered a suo motu case encompassing two aspects of the incident. The cow’s owner is being investigated for potential violations related to negligence in allowing the animal to roam unsupervised in a public area, potentially endangering itself and others. This investigation is specifically focused on potential violations of sections 11(h) and 11(i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, pertaining to failure to provide adequate food and abandonment of an animal.

Furthermore, the eatery owner is under investigation for allegedly causing injury to the cow, potentially violating section 11(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which addresses acts of cruelty towards animals. Although the injury was reportedly minor, authorities are obligated to investigate any instance of potential animal cruelty.

The incident has elicited varied reactions within the community. Some have highlighted the fact that Hindus and Muslims patronized the same establishment as a positive sign of communal harmony. Others have expressed concerns regarding the welfare of the animal and the potential legal consequences for those involved.

The investigation is ongoing, with police gathering additional information and assessing available evidence. Authorities have assured the public that a comprehensive and impartial investigation will be conducted to ascertain the facts and ensure appropriate action is taken in accordance with the law.