Mangaluru Police Issue Traffic Advisory for National Highway 169 Due to Road Repairs

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police have released a traffic advisory concerning National Highway 169, specifically near Muchur Cross, effective February 12, 2026. This advisory comes in response to essential road repair work to be undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the aforementioned highway near Muchur Cross, Edapadavu, Bajpe, within Mangaluru Taluk.

The necessity for these repairs arises from the deterioration of the existing roadway, which serves as a crucial artery between Mangaluru and Moodbidri. Due to persistent heavy vehicle traffic, the road has suffered significant cracking and has begun to subside in several locations, posing a safety hazard to commuters.

To ensure public safety and facilitate the necessary repairs, NHAI will commence road work on February 12, 2026, and continue until March 13, 2026, a period of 30 days. During this period, significant traffic diversions will be in effect.

The Mangaluru Police urge all commuters traveling between Mangaluru and Moodbidri to take note of the following alternative routes:

1. Lorries traveling from Moodbidri towards Mangaluru:

Turn right at Vidyagiri Mulki Cross.

Proceed via Kinnigoli Road.

Turn right at Pakshikere Cross.

Continue through Mulki Junction – Surathkal towards Mangaluru.

Lorries traveling from Mangaluru towards Moodbidri should follow the same route in reverse.

2. Light Vehicles (excluding public route buses and local vehicles) traveling from Moodbidri towards Mangaluru:

Turn right at Vidyagiri Mulki Cross.

Proceed via Kinnigoli Road.

Choose one of the following options: Continue through Murookaveri – Kateel – Permude – Bajpe towards Mangaluru.

Turn left at Pakshikere Cross and proceed via Haleyangady – Surathkal towards Mangaluru.

Light vehicles traveling from Mangaluru towards Moodbidri should follow the same routes in reverse.

3. Public Route Buses and Local Light Vehicles traveling from Moodbidri towards Mangaluru:

Turn right at Daddi Cross.

Proceed via Pumar Padavu Cross – Manjanakatte Cross – Arjunakodi – Eshwarakatte Cross.

Turn right at Muchoor Cross and continue via Kaikamba – Gurupura towards Mangaluru.

4. Public Route Buses and Local Light Vehicles traveling from Mangaluru towards Moodbidri via Gurupura – Kaikamba:

After Ganjimath, turn left at Muchoor Cross.

Proceed via Eshwarakatte Cross – Arjunakodi – Manjanakatte Cross – Pumar Padavu Cross – Daddi Cross.

Continue towards Moodbidri.

5. Lorries traveling from Mangaluru towards Karkala via Moodbidri:

Instead of traveling via Moodbidri, proceed via NH 66 through Surathkal – Mulki – Padubidri and then towards Karkala.

The Mangaluru Police Department anticipates potential traffic congestion during this diversion period and requests the public’s full cooperation in adhering to the advisory. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow for extra travel time. The police department will be actively managing traffic flow to minimize disruption and ensure the safety of all road users.