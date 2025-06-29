Mangaluru Police Nab OLX Scammer

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Central Crime Police have arrested Ravichandra Manjunath Revannakar, a 29-year-old resident of Banavasi, for allegedly duping a buyer of ₹2.5 lakh through a fake car sale on OLX. The accused was tracked down to Hosapete and taken into custody.

Investigation revealed that Revannakar maintained 21 bank accounts and used eight different SIM cards, many of which were linked to over 80 cyber fraud complaints. He allegedly ran the OLX scam for over three years, frequently switching phones and SIMs to evade detection.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the IT Act and IPC. Revannakar was produced before the court on Saturday. The operation was led by the Central Crime Station team under senior officials’ guidance.