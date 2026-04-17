Mangaluru Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating Missing Minor

Mangaluru: The Konaje Police Station has launched an investigation into the disappearance of 16-year-old Chaitanya from Pajir Adka in Ullal taluk. After authorities received a formal complaint on April 15th, they appealed to the public for any information that may help locate the missing minor.

According to the complaint filed by Gulabi (40), wife of Jagadish Poojary, Chaitanya, a Class 10 student at Harekal Ramakrishna High School, was last seen on April 12th. Gulabi stated that her daughter informed the family she was going to the Polali temple with friends at approximately 7:30 AM on that day. When Chaitanya had not returned by 8:00 PM, the family became concerned.

Family members searched extensively in various locations, but did not find Chaitanya. They then reported the matter to the Konaje Police Station.

Authorities have registered a case under Crime No. 35/2026, of Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway.

Chaitanya is described as being approximately 5 feet tall, with a wheatish complexion and a stout build. She is fluent in both Kannada and Tulu. When last seen, she was wearing a purple gown and a black coat.

The Mangaluru City Police are urging anyone with information regarding Chaitanya’s whereabouts to come forward. Individuals with relevant details are requested to contact the Mangaluru City Police Control Room at 0824-2220800 or the Konaje Police Station at 0824-2220536 / 9480802350. The police department assures that all information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and will be instrumental in ensuring Chaitanya’s safe return.