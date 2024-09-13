Mangaluru Prepares for Massive Human Chain Program on World Democracy Day

Mangaluru: As part of the state-wide human chain program organized by the Karnataka State Government on World Democracy Day (September 15), school children will form a human chain on National Highway 66 and National Highway 73 passing through Mangaluru city.

The human chain will be formed from Udupi-Hejamady border to Nanthoor Circle on NH 66 and from Arkula-Farangipete on NH 73 between 7:30 am and 11:00 am. The police department requests cooperation from the public to ensure the safety and well-being of children and the general public during this event.