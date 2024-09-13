Sex scandal case charge sheet leaked before submission to court: Prajwal Revanna’s father

Bengaluru: H.D. Revanna, the JD-S MLA and father of the prime accused in the sex video scandal Prajwal Revanna said on Friday that the details of the chargesheet against his son Prajwal have been leaked before submission to the court.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Revanna stated: “I know what is happening to cover up the failures of the government in the state. I also know whom the leaked information is reaching. In a tribal welfare scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named former minister B. Nagendra was the prime accused. But, the SIT which works under the state government has not made him an accused person in the case.”

He said that the Congress government is attempting to threaten us through officers.

“I have been in politics for 40 years. I have been a legislator for 25 years and I don’t fear anything. If we had committed any crime, let the court hang us. I have requested the Speaker to investigate me if I had made any mistake as MLA and minister,” Revanna stated.

The probe was conducted against former PM H.D. Deve Gowda by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Afterwards, the officer who probed had held his feet. “We have trust in God, the law of the land and the judiciary. We are waging a legal battle in the court on allegations against us,” Revanna maintained.

“On the pretext of inquiry, our maids, helpers, cooks and personal assistants are being investigated. The BJP leaders had advised us not to trust the Congress leaders. I am going to share how we are tortured in the name of investigation in the Assembly session. Everyone knows how the SIT is investigating,” he stated.

Commenting on the violence during the Ganesh Visarjan, he stated that the state government is directly responsible for the incident and failure of the police is the reason for the violence.

Police sources stated that the investigation has found that they have found traces of sperm and hair strands of Prajwal in the sarees of the victims. It is suspected in the preliminary probe and the officers are awaiting the report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in this regard.

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s grandson, Prajwal Revanna was arrested at the Bengaluru International Airport in the early hours of May 30, when he was returning from Germany after his grandfather, H.D. Deve Gowda and uncle H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is also Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, made a public appeal that he has to come and face authorities.

His father, JD-S legislator Revanna and mother Bhavani Revanna were jailed and are currently out on bail in the kidnap and rape case linked to the sex video scam. His younger brother, JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who was jailed for allegedly sexually assaulting male party workers, is also out on bail.



