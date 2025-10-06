Mangaluru: Rachana Awards 2025 Conferred Upon Five Achievers

Mangaluru: The Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Rachana) convened on Sunday at Milagres Sabha Bhavan to bestow its prestigious Rachana Awards upon five accomplished individuals from the Catholic community. The awards, presented annually, recognize excellence in the fields of business, professional endeavors, and agriculture.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Karnataka State Energy Minister K. J. George, who commended the Rachana organization for its commitment to identifying and honoring individuals who have attained significant achievements through their own dedication and perseverance. Minister George noted that while many aspire to success, it often remains elusive, underscoring the importance of recognizing those who have demonstrably excelled.

In his address, K. J. George lauded Rachana for its consistent efforts in recognizing deserving achievers across diverse fields, thereby enhancing the prestige and significance of the awards. He emphasized that the Rachana Awards not only celebrate past accomplishments but also instill in recipients a heightened sense of responsibility.

Furthermore, Minister George acknowledged the substantial contributions of Konkani Catholics to the nation, highlighting their extensive service in politics and the broader recognition of the Christian community for its exemplary service.

The Rachana Awards for 2025 were conferred upon the following distinguished individuals: J.R. Lobo, recognized for his contributions to the professional sector; Austin Roach of Bengaluru, honored for his entrepreneurial success; Dr. Godwin Rodrigues Belvai of Mangaluru, acknowledged for his achievements in agriculture; Pratap Mendonca of Dubai, celebrated as a Non-Resident Entrepreneur; and Shobha Mendonca, recognized as a Woman Achiever.

The Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, presided over the event, offering his blessings and spiritual guidance.

John B. Monteiro, President of the Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Rachana), extended a warm welcome to the assembled guests. The event was further attended by MLA Ivan D’Souza, entrepreneur John Sunil, former Vice-Chancellor, Dean, and Director of Bangalore University, Dr. Cynthia Menezes, Rachana Secretary Vijay V. Lobo, Treasurer Nelson Monteiro, Vice President Naveen Lobo, and organizer Eulalia D’Souza. The Rachana Awards 2025 served as a testament to the remarkable achievements and contributions of individuals within the Catholic community, reinforcing Rachana’s commitment to fostering excellence and recognizing outstanding service.