Mangaluru: Retaining Wall Collapses Due to Heavy Rain, Damaging Five Cars

Mangaluru: A retaining wall near the Ayyappa temple in Attavar collapsed Wednesday morning, substantially damaging five parked automobiles. The collapse, attributed to the region’s recent heavy rainfall, occurred unexpectedly.

Reports indicate that the retaining wall’s structural failure crushed the vehicles under the debris. Emergency services promptly responded to the scene. Fortunately, preliminary assessments confirm that there were no human casualties resulting from the collapse.

Local residents, upon hearing of the incident, immediately converged on the site to assess the damage and provide assistance. Authorities are currently conducting a comprehensive inspection of the affected area to determine the full extent of the damage and to ascertain the cause of the wall’s collapse. Further evaluations are expected to be carried out to assess the structural integrity of the remaining infrastructure in the vicinity and to prevent future incidents.