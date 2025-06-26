Mangaluru: Retired Bank Employee Found Dead in Apparent Suicide at Former Workplace

Mangalore: A retired employee of Canara Bank was discovered deceased within the bank’s Kodialbail branch in Mangalore on June 25. The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old Giridhar Yadav, a resident of Alake.

Mr. Yadav had dedicated approximately four decades of his career to Canara Bank in Kodialbail before his recent retirement six months ago. Sources indicate that Mr. Yadav maintained a close connection with the bank, often visiting after his retirement. On June 25, he visited the bank but failed to return home, prompting his wife to file a missing person report with the Bunder Police Station.

This morning, bank personnel discovered Mr. Yadav’s body in the bank’s storeroom. Authorities have confirmed the cause of death as suicide by hanging. The motive behind this act remains unknown at this time.

Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Yadav’s death.

Mr. Yadav was known to be a state-level powerlifter, having won multiple medals in the sport. It has also been reported that he was suffering from health issues.