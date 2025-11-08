Mangaluru Roshan Saldanha Fraud Case: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 2.85 Crore

Mangaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action in the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore fraud case involving Roshan Saldanha of Mangaluru. Officials from the Mangaluru sub-zone office of the ED have provisionally attached assets valued at Rs 2.85 crore, encompassing the residence and bank accounts of Saldanha, who is the principal suspect in the case.

The ED initiated its inquiry based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed against Roshan Saldanha, his spouse Daphny Neethu, and other implicated individuals. The investigation has revealed that Roshan Saldanha allegedly defrauded numerous individuals, including affluent businesspersons, by falsely representing his ability to secure substantial loans amounting to crores of rupees.

Saldanha purportedly defrauded victims of an excess of Rs 200 crore, soliciting advance payments ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore under the false pretense of facilitating the sanctioning of loans worth hundreds of crores.

The ED’s attachment of assets marks a significant step in the investigative process. The inquiry into this extensive financial fraud remains active, with authorities continuing to pursue further leads and gather additional evidence to bring all those involved to justice.