Mangaluru Court Grants Bail to Accused in Minor Sexual Assault Case in Ullal

Mangaluru: The Fast Track Special Court (FTSC)–II in Mangaluru has granted bail to an individual accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in an incident that occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ullal Police Station.

Law enforcement sources indicate that the alleged crime transpired at a rented residence situated near the Kumpala Bypass. After the filing of a formal complaint, authorities registered a case under the pertinent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was apprehended and presented before the court, which subsequently ordered him into judicial custody.

Senior Advocate S.S. Khazi represented the accused during the bail proceedings. Following a thorough review of the arguments presented by the defense, the FTSC–II rendered its decision on Friday, granting bail to the accused.