Mangaluru: Scooter Rider Dies in Road Accident on Balmatta Road

Mangaluru: A 24-year-old scooter rider, identified as Melroy Shawn D’Souza, tragically lost his life on Thursday following a collision with a container lorry in the Balmatta area of Mangaluru. The incident occurred on Balmatta Road, resulting in fatal injuries to the young man.

According to reports, the accident occurred on August 7th, when Mr. D’Souza was en route from Balmatta to Hampankatte. While traveling on his scooter, he collided with the rear of a container lorry that was parked on the roadside in front of the Aravind Showroom. The impact of the collision caused severe injuries to Mr. D’Souza.

Following the accident, members of the public promptly responded and transported the injured Mr. D’Souza to Wenlock Hospital for urgent medical attention. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, Mr. D’Souza succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead without responding to treatment.

In the wake of this unfortunate incident, Mr. D’Souza’s father, Matthew Levo D’Souza, has filed a formal complaint with the local traffic police. Authorities have registered a case and have initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident.