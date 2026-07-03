Mangaluru: Scooter Rider Killed After Being Hit by Container Truck

Mangaluru: A scooter rider was killed instantly after a container truck rammed his vehicle from behind near the VRL office at Bangra Kuloor on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sadananda Shettigar, a resident of Thokur, Haleangady.

According to preliminary reports, Sadananda was riding his electric scooter when the container truck struck the vehicle from behind. The impact threw him onto the road, and the truck’s wheels ran over him, causing his instant death.

Panambur Police rushed to the scene, conducted an inspection, and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.