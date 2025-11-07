Mangaluru: Search Underway for Missing St. Anthony’s Ashram Resident

Mangaluru: Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating Ronald D’Souza, a 77-year-old resident of St. Anthony’s Ashram in Jeppu, who has been reported missing since July 22, 2024. D’Souza, who had been receiving treatment at Wenlock Hospital, was last seen at the medical facility before his disappearance.

The Mangaluru South Police Station has registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information regarding D’Souza’s whereabouts to come forward.

D’Souza is described as having a wheatish-dark complexion, white hair, and a medium build. He stands approximately 5.5 feet tall. Distinctive identifying marks include a rosary worn around his neck and a Christian cross tattoo on his right hand. He is conversant in Tulu, Kannada, and Konkani. At the time of his disappearance, D’Souza was wearing a cement-colored T-shirt and black Bermuda shorts.

The Station House Officer of the Mangaluru South Police Station has issued a press release appealing to the public for assistance. Individuals with any information about the missing person are requested to contact the Mangaluru South Police Station immediately. The police are diligently pursuing all leads in an effort to ensure the safe return of Ronald D’Souza.