Mangaluru Student Remona Pereira Creates World Record with 170 Hours of Continuous Bharatanatyam

Mangaluru: Remona Pereira, a final-year BA student at St. Aloysius College in Mangaluru, has created a world record by performing Bharatanatyam continuously for 170 hours, earning a place in the Golden Book of World Records.

Remona performed Bharatanatyam for 7 days straight, breaking the previous record of 127 hours. She has been practicing Bharatanatyam for 13 years and has already set multiple records in the field. Remona’s dedication to her craft is evident in her rigorous practice schedule, where she practiced Bharatanatyam for 5-6 hours daily.



Remona’s performance was monitored by officials from the Golden Book of World Records, who documented her achievement. The 7-day performance was recorded on camera, and officials took note of Remona’s skills and endurance. During her performance, Remona took regular breaks every 3 hours, during which she consumed a controlled diet that included bananas, curd, coconut water, and well-cooked rice.

Remona’s college administration, teachers, and classmates provided her with full support throughout her record-setting attempt. A medical team, including doctors and paramedics, was present on site to monitor Remona’s health and provide assistance if needed. An ambulance was also stationed on site as a precautionary measure.

Remona’s achievement showcases her dedication, discipline, and passion for Bharatanatyam. Her record-breaking performance is an inspiration to others, highlighting the importance of hard work and perseverance in achieving one’s goals.