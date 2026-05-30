Mangaluru-Surat Special Train Elevated to Permanent Bi-Weekly Service

Mangaluru: In a significant development for regional connectivity, the special train service operating between Mangaluru and Surat is set to transition into a regular bi-weekly service. This upgrade is poised to substantially enhance travel options and convenience for passengers commuting between the two prominent cities.

Previously operating as a temporary special service under the train numbers 09057/09058, the route will be formally integrated into the permanent railway schedule. Commencing June 3rd, the service will officially be re-designated with the new train numbers 19057/19058, signifying its enduring status.

The newly regularized Train No. 19057, the Surat–Mangaluru Junction Express, is scheduled to depart from Surat every Wednesday and Sunday at 7:35 p.m. This service will provide an overnight journey, arriving at Mangaluru Junction at 7:45 p.m. on the subsequent day, effectively connecting the industrial hub of Surat with the coastal city of Mangaluru.

Conversely, Train No. 19058, the Mangaluru Junction–Surat Express, will depart from Mangaluru Junction every Thursday and Monday. The departure time is set for 10:30 p.m., with an anticipated arrival in Surat at 11:45 p.m. the following day. This southbound service will complement the northbound route, establishing a robust and consistent travel artery.

The train will incorporate numerous strategic halts along its extensive route, catering to a diverse range of passengers and facilitating access to various key locations. These stops include Udhna, Valsad, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Madgaon, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Byndoor (Mookambika Road), Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, and Surathkal, among others. This comprehensive network of stops ensures broad accessibility for communities situated along the Western Ghats and the Konkan coast.

The service will be composed of 20 coaches, meticulously designed to accommodate various passenger needs and preferences. The composition includes 8 air-conditioned (AC) coaches, offering enhanced comfort for longer journeys, alongside 6 sleeper coaches, providing an economical yet comfortable option. Additionally, 4 general coaches will be available for commuters seeking standard travel, and 2 SLRD (Seating-cum-Luggage Rake) coaches will provide combined seating and luggage capacity.

This conversion to a permanent bi-weekly service offers multiple benefits: migrant workers gain more reliable journeys between Karnataka and Gujarat; business travellers get increased scheduling predictability, aiding commercial exchanges; and tourists have expanded, convenient options, facilitating regional tourism and development. This move demonstrates a strong commitment to improving rail infrastructure and passenger convenience.