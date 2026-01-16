Mangaluru: Surprise Drug-Testing Drive Conducted on Students in Colleges

Mangaluru: In a surprise operation conducted today, law enforcement officials carried out a drug-testing drive targeting students from Kerala studying in various colleges within the Mangaluru region. The operation, overseen by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) CEN and ACP South, involved intercepting college buses and administering drug tests to students on board.

Approximately 200 students were subjected to testing during the initiative. Preliminary results indicate a marked improvement compared to previous assessments, signaling progress in the ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse among the student population. However, authorities emphasized that continued vigilance and intensified measures are necessary to achieve a drug-free environment.

The operation extended across multiple jurisdictions. Within the Konaje limits, two buses belonging to P.A. College were stopped, and 87 students underwent drug testing. Authorities reported that all 87 tests yielded negative results, representing a significant and positive development.

In the Ullal limits, a broader selection of students was targeted, with individuals randomly selected from both private and college buses. The testing encompassed students from Nitte University (K.S. Hegde), Kanachur Institute, P.A. College, St. Aloysius College, and Fisheries College, Ekkur. As of now, 103 tests have been completed, with 101 returning negative results. An additional ten tests are currently in progress, which will bring the total number of students tested to 200.

Authorities reported that one student attempted to evade the testing process. Law enforcement officials are initiating appropriate action in accordance with established protocols. All other students who underwent testing in the Ullal jurisdiction tested negative.

“Overall, the results are encouraging and indicate that the sustained efforts of the police, civil administration, educational institutions, and civil society—with active support of all media friends—are yielding positive outcomes,” stated a police spokesperson. “We shall continue these efforts collectively towards achieving a drug-free Mangaluru and drug-free educational campuses.”

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that surprise drug-testing drives will continue regularly. These operations are intended to serve as a strong deterrent against drug abuse and facilitate the early identification of individuals struggling with addiction, enabling the implementation of timely corrective and rehabilitative interventions. The authorities reaffirmed their commitment to working collaboratively with educational institutions and the community to create a safe and healthy environment for all students.