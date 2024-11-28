Haryana Tourism opens doors of Mughal-era Yadavindra Gardens for weddings

Chandigarh: Haryana Tourism Corp Ltd has launched the Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore, built in the style of Mughal gardens, as a heritage wedding destination, offering couples a unique opportunity to celebrate their special day in a setting of historic grandeur and natural beauty.

This initiative aims to promote sustainable tourism and highlight the region’s rich cultural heritage.

An official spokesperson for Haryana Tourism Corp said the Yadavindra Gardens, nestled in the foothills of the Shivalik range some 22 km from Chandigarh on the Ambala-Shimla highway, is an architectural masterpiece that offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience for couples seeking a majestic and culturally significant venue.

The gardens are renowned for their expansive lawns, historic structures, ornamental fountains, and sweeping panoramic views, making them an ideal location for weddings.

Through a four-month pilot program, the Yadavindra Gardens is opening this iconic site for weddings and celebrations.

He said the gardens offer a range of rental options designed to accommodate different event preferences and budgets. The complete garden rental is available at Rs 10 lakh plus taxes per function, while options for the Jal Mahal, stage, and gathering space are priced at Rs 6 lakh plus taxes.

From the Rang Mahal to Jal Mahal and stage area package is offered at Rs 8.00 lakh plus taxes per function. In addition, guests can enjoy elegant accommodations at the gardens, with 20 well-appointed rooms and suites, including the renowned Rang Mahal and Sheesh Mahal. Room rates range from Rs 2,339 to Rs 6,000 per night, and early booking is recommended to ensure a seamless experience.

Haryana Tourism Corp has established comprehensive guidelines to maintain the heritage and cultural integrity of the gardens during events. Temporary decorations must be pre-approved and aligned with the site’s aesthetics.

Organisers are also required to follow environmental practices, including waste management, limited use of firecrackers, and sound and light restrictions.

Security measures are mandatory to manage crowds and protect the property. Additionally, the gardens offer ample parking, coordinated with local authorities, with optional valet services available.

Event planners will also have access to a designated kitchen area, with event setups restricted to pre-approved zones, added the spokesperson.

With the launch of the Yadavindra Gardens as a wedding destination, Haryana Tourism is setting a new benchmark in the region by merging the opulence of the past with modern event hosting, creating memorable celebrations that honour history and enrich the community, the spokesperson added.